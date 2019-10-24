PROVIDENCE, RI (WFSB) -- The governors of three New England states met on Thursday to discuss a variety of topics.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined Rhode Island’s Gov. Gina Raimondo and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday in Rhode Island, where they discussed vaping, education, and jobs.
This was a second get-together. The first meeting was at Eastern Connecticut State University where they discussed sharing data, like wages when it comes to certain job creation programs.
The governors say their meetings are not about political differences, but finding ways to solve problems and share resources.
"These are smart constructive police people. I learned a lot. Healthcare, workforce development, education, I think its a very constructive relationship," Gov. Lamont said on Thursday.
When they met back in July, they agreed to start sharing data on wages to see if job creation programs are working.
They're putting that together now.
The governors are also focused on the vaping crisis.
Connecticut has raised the legal age to buy, Rhode Island's governor has banned the sale of flavors, and Massachusetts has a temporary ban on all vaping.
"We are going to use the next few months to continue our work and come up with probably a statute or long-term regulations. At that point we certainly will discuss how do we get aligned recognizing from our legislatures who may or may not agree with our recommendations,” said Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo.
At both of these meetings, the three governors talked about transportation and tolls.
