PROVIDENCE, RI (WFSB) -- The governors of three New England states are meeting up on Thursday to discuss a variety of topics.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined Rhode Island’s Gov. Gina Raimondo and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday in Rhode Island.
The first meeting was at Eastern Connecticut State University where they discussed sharing data, like wages when it comes to certain job creation programs.
Transportation was also a big focus, with them all saying better roads and bridges are priorities, along with better rail service.
There has also been the conversation of tolls, as both Massachusetts and Rhode Island have them.
The focus on Thursday is education and workforce development, along with climate and energy issues.
