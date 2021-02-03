HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Four Connecticut healthcare workers are heading to Tampa for Super Bowl LV.
At first, St. Francis Hospital nurse Matthew Blouin didn’t believe it.
“I saw that there’s a guy a named Robert Kraft on the call. I figured it was some random other person named Robert Kraft,” Blouin explained.
To his surprise, is was Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots on the call.
An avid supporter early in the pandemic, Kraft flew in PPE onboard the New England Patriots’ plane.
Now, the Kraft family is recognizing the dedication of the healthcare superheroes, so it enlisted the help of each governor in New England.
“He said, find four of your frontline nurses. I want to fly them down to Tampa on Super Bowl Sunday in the New England Patriots jet,” Gov. Ned Lamont explained.
Blouin said he can’t believe he’ll be at the big game in a once in a lifetime trip, along with 75 medical professionals.
Every person going has already gotten their vaccine, which Blouin called a 'shot of hope.'
“For me, the vaccine meant I actually got to spend Christmas with my family,” Blouin said.
“It’s an exciting opportunity. It’s once in a lifetime. I feel very excited for him,” said Tom Burke, of St. Francis Hospital.
For Blouin, he’s seeing it as a window of normalcy, as he’ll cheer for his idol, in a somewhat bitter way.
“I have to root for the [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers because with having Brady and Gronk on the team, the ties with the Patriots, even though I’m a little salty about it still,” he said.
The game airs Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 3.
