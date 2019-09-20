FOXBOROUGH, MA (WFSB) -- The New England Patriots announced on Friday that they are releasing player Antonio Brown after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.
In a statement on Friday, the team said "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."
On Monday, Sports Illustrated reported that a woman — an artist hired to paint a mural inside Brown's home in Pittsburgh — said the athlete appeared behind her on her second day working at the home. She said Brown was naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals.
Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, went to Twitter on Monday to deny the artist's allegations.
He's also accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former trainer.
He has denied the allegations.
The Patriots signed Brown this month hours after he was released by Oakland. He was traded to the Raiders after wearing out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a four-time All-Pro in nine seasons.
Brown was only on the team for 11 days.
This story is developing. Stay with Ch 3 as more information becomes available.
