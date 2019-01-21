(WFSB) - It was an overtime thriller that sent the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl.
It’s their eleventh appearance, the most of any team.
Sunday’s game was like a heavyweight fight, with both teams trading blows and trading scores.
After Kansas City tied the game in the final seconds sending the AFC Champsionship to overtime, New England won the coin toss, and marched down the field.
Facing third and long several times on the drive, quarterback Tom Brady, calm under pressure, found receivers to keep the drive alive, sealing the game and the Super Bowl appearance with a touchdown to Rex Burkhead.
“It’s a great feeling, I think we’ve overcome a lot this year, down but not out and we found a way to play our best in the last four games,” Tom Brady said.
The team’s motto during this playoff run was to give “Everything We Got,” and tight end Rob Gronkowski says they did just that.
“The way we’ve been fighting all year long, the way the guys have been fighting all year long, the way we fought in this game, I couldn’t be more proud to be on this team,” Gronkowski said.
In two weeks, the Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, which can be seen on Channel 3.
After celebrating last night, the team returned home knowing, there’s a lot of work left to do.
“Played really well today and we’re going to need one more great game,” Brady said.
New England is a 2 and a half point favorite in the Super Bowl with the total set at 58.
