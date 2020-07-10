MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- It's been days since the ivy leagues announced they were canceling sports events for the fall semester.
On Friday, the New England Small College Athletic Conference announced it is doing the same thing.
"In keeping with public health guidance, each of our institutions has put in place physical distancing protocols, limits on travel on and off campus, and limits on the size of on-campus gatherings. Consistent with these policies, the NESCAC Presidents have decided unanimously, though with great reluctance, that NESCAC conference competition for fall sports must be canceled for fall 2020," a press release said.
This decision impacts fall sports for several colleges, including Wesleyan University, Connecticut College, and Trinity College.
“Athletics remains an important part of the experience for our students. Conference members will continue to work together to seek creative ways to provide meaningful athletic opportunities for our students during the upcoming academic year. To that end, the Presidents have agreed to modify some NESCAC rules to enable coaches and students to engage in practice and training opportunities outside the traditional season, in accordance with the rules of each member institution and local health directives," the release went on to say.
