BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Major retailers across Connecticut are now dealing with big changes because of COVID-19 and it will affect the way people shop.
Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order, which will limit the number of customers inside the store.
If you head to one of the big-name stores, you may be waiting outside for a while until you’re allowed in.
A line of at least a dozen people were seen waiting to go inside a Home Depot in Bloomfield on Friday. That’s because 100 customers were already in the store.
“I think it’s great. Better that we can limit stuff and stay away. I think it’s great,” said Kim Grape of Enfield.
Lamont signed the executive order on Thursday night. In the order it says, “Occupancy capped at 50 percent of store capacity.”
Hope Depot isn’t allowing more than 100 customers inside their Bloomfield store. Bigger stores will allow a little more.
Associates are counting those coming in an out. The company will also close earlier, from 8 p.m. to now 6 p.m.
Cathy Lavoie went to the Target in Windsor because it wasn’t busy.
“I looked online to see how busy they were, and it said not busy, so I came here and picked up stuff I needed and now I’m going home,” Lavoie said.
Also, in the order, Lamont says stores will:
- Mark 6 feet spacing in lines on floor
- Install Plexiglas shields to separate employees from customers at checkout lines
- Cart and basket handles sanitized between uses (by staff)
- Allow “touch less” credit card transactions. If not possible, sanitize credit card machines (including pen) regularly
The order also calls for store employees whenever possible to wear a mask and gloves when dealing with the public or putting away items. Those changes are in effect now.
