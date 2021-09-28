HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Homicides in Connecticut were way up in 2020, as were motor vehicle thefts.
This according to newly released stats by the FBI.
According to the data released by the FBI, homicides and car thefts were up by about 40 percent.
Motor vehicle thefts jumped from about 5,000 in 2019 to more than 7,200 last year, and homicides went from just 77 to 108.
This is despite the fact that violence crime overall dropped last year.
A criminal justice expert cautioned trying to make too much out of one year’s data after Connecticut’s crime rate had been dropping for years before 2020.
But in Hartford and New Haven, where homicides are up again this year, the numbers are part of an alarming trend.
Experts are still trying to figure out why this is happening, and say the pandemic could certainly be a factor.
Social factors could be as well, as we’ve seen plenty of protests on a broad range of issues over in recent years.
But, really, a lot of times the causes are local, making it harder for state and federal officials to solve the problem.
“In this city versus this city, why do we see the differences, and it’s not all arrest rates, incarceration rates and conviction rates, there’s a lot more going on,” said Professor Stephen McGuinn, director of Criminal Justice at Quinnipiac University.
Cities that are seeing homicides up again this year should be concerned.
Channel 3 asked Mayor Luke Bronin about this after the city saw its 28th homicide Monday, more than the 20 in all of 2020.
“They have been able to solve a lot of the homicides that we’ve seen this year, and they’ll continue to do that work, but this is not a job that can be solved by police alone,” Bronin said.
Part of that plan is working with community groups like the Connecticut Center for Nonviolence, which teaches people how to resolve conflicts peacefully.
“We’re talking about a culture shift, a complete culture shift where people work side by side. We absolutely need law enforcement, and we absolutely need to have community leaders be heard,” said Victoria Christgau, founder/executive director of Connecticut Center for Nonviolence. "We teach conflict management skills, we analyze conflict, we give it language, we can identify conflict."
The center works with the Capital Regional Education Council, but also offers programs to community groups.
Prior to 2020, Connecticut’s crime rate had been falling for years to 50 year lows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.