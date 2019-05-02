HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- For much of the season, the flu was widespread across the state of Connecticut.
Numbers released by the state’s Dept. of Public Health on Thursday showed six new death related to the flu reported in the past week.
The total number of people having died from complications involving the flu this season is now 75.
Health officials said of the 75 deaths, 51 of the people were over the age of 65, 19 were between 50 and 64, and 4 were between 25 and 49 years old, and 1 between the ages of 5 and 17.
State health officials said the season began on Aug. 26, and they have been posting weekly updates.
Since the season started, 3,284 people have been hospitalized because of the flu.
Between August and the end of April, 9,888 flu cases have been reported.
All season, doctors urged people to get flu shots. They consider it a patient's best line of defense.
Doctors are warning this is going to be an extended flu season, and some are worried their flu shots might not last.
Channel 3 spoke to doctors about that concern and they said the shot does wear off as the year goes on, but generally speaking, it should protect people through the duration of the flu season.
For information on where to find a vaccine, head here.
68 people out 3.65 million people. Why is this news? Oh yes to build the drug dealers profits.
