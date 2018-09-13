New food debuted ahead of the Big E

The Big E is just a few weeks away, but fair officials were ready to debut some new food that will be seen this year.
For more than a century, fair-goers have flocked from all over New England to check out exhibits, pet animals, go on rides, and of course, eat food.
Before the 17-day fair kicks off on Sept. 14, Channel 3 got a sneak peek at some of the new food that will be at the fair this week.
First, we tried one of Bud & Burger Pub’s new gourmet sliders.
“This year, we went with smash burgers, and we came up with lots of new creative, some not too crazy smashers as we’re calling them,” said Mick Corduff, of Bud & Burger Pub.
One burger has peanut butter and jelly, and another has a jalapeño popper stuffed with a cream cheese lime spread.
The Bean Restaurant is also debuting a mouth-watering creation.
“This is our pulled pork sandwich on an apple fritter with Kansas City BBQ,” said Zach Shuman, corporate chef with Bean Restaurant Group.
“We’re going to do German chocolate cake donut, a little spinoff on chocolate cake. We’re going to finish it with hot fudge, toasted coconut, and chopped walnuts,” Schuman added.
Some of the fair-time favorites are the big e cream puffs and eclairs.
“In 17 days, we’ll sell about 50,000 cream puffs and eclairs. It’s iconic and they’re big sellers,” said Chaz, the cream puff man.
New this year for the Storrowton Tavern is lobster mac and cheese.
You also can’t miss the taco chompers, risotto balls, or the froze martini.
Those are just a few of the new culinary creations, but there will definitely be more.
The Big E kicks off Sept. 14 and runs to Sept. 20 in West Springfield.
