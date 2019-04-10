HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The season opener for the Hartford Yard Goats in Thursday night, and some extreme foods are being rolled out for the big day.
There are lots of new extreme dishes to enjoy this season.
Channel 3 got a chance to check them out with chief taste tester, President Tim Restall.
The call to play ball will echo throughout Dunkin Donuts Stadium Thursday night as the Hartford Yard Goats take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7:05 p.m.
Meanwhile, Goat fans can take on some of the park’s new extreme foods at the various concessions like bacon wrapped munchkins!
Or Krispie chicken sandwich and loaded tater tots.
“You know listening to our fans and seeing where sales numbers are you also understand we want to unveil new items. These veggie items are great, the loaded tots a great item, just giving new food options for our fans,” said Restall.
From Sheriff Tim’s Patty Wagon, you can pick up some vegetarian options such as the impossible burger, and of course the favorite glazed and grazed beef burger with goat cheese.
“The food is a big part of the Yard Goats entertainment experience and we take it very seriously,” said Restall.
Besides the new extreme foods, the Yard Goats have plenty of new merchandise like hats.
There are 87 new designs this year alone, each head cover unique with more on the way and available in the team store.
The staff plans all year for the new foods.
The bacon wrapped munchkin on a skewer was the idea of high school students in Tolland.
