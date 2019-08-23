WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) – The summer season means it’s also fair season.
The New England staple, The Big E, returns in a few weeks.
On Friday, members of the media were able to get a sneak-peek of the foods being offered this year.
The Big E draws more than 1 million people to its fairgrounds in West Springfield.
The staggering attendance number only means there’ll be mouths craving and thirsting for something yummy.
“This is what we’re calling and introducing this year, the BBQ Split. It has pulled pork, beef brisket, garlic mashed potato, coleslaw, couple of St. Louis’ ribs,” said Vito Marotta, Porky’s Concessions.
You can also flood your palate with a chicken, bacon, and cheese chomper, served with buffalo ranch dipping sauce.
There’s New England Chowder and also Cheeseberg Chowder complete with beef, onions, potatoes, in a cream-based sauce with other secret ingredients that can’t be shared.
If you’re looking for something light, head to Noujaim’s Bistro.
“We have spanakopita, it’s especially made for fair food with olive oil, it’s very healthy, natural and fun to eat,” said George Noujaim, Noujaim’s Bistro.
The eatery will also offer Falafels and hummus, boldly called “The Best Hummus Ever”.
To see pictures of the news foods at The Big E, click here.
Moving on to sweet treats, The Big E Bakery returns with their famous cream puffs.
New this year, thanks to people creating a secret menu, it’s now whipping up chocolate ganache cream puffs.
Make sure you don’t let Chocolate Moonshine’s bar melt all over your hands with flavors like coconut, apple pie, and smoked whiskey.
There’s also a delicious deep-fried pineapple upside down cake.
“it’s got a yummy caramel drizzle, a little bit of powdered sugar. It’s going to come hot out of the fryer,” said April Taylor.
Stella’s Milk and Cookies borrows a winter staple. They’ve created a frozen hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and other toppings of your choice.
At the Big E this year, one thing is for sure. People should bring their appetites.
The Big E starts September 13. For more information, click here.
