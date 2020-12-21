ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - Help is on the way for Connecticut businesses.
Today the state announced a new grant program that will be rolled out before the new year.
35 million dollars will be going to the state's hardest hit businesses.
About 2,000 businesses will be receiving the state grant.
The state is also anticipating another round of loans coming from the federal government - which will be decided tomorrow.
"We want them here working out with us, because we can push them to become a new person, become stronger on the inside," Tammy Judson of Crossfit Unlimited Potential said.
She says her clients and her business have stayed strong during this turbulent year.
"June, July and August we were booming," she said. "Our business grew. Things were good. It’s still good."
Judson says she didn't apply for PPP loans earlier this year...
With another round potentially coming in January, she says she'd consider it, depending on the circumstances.
"I think I would apply for it if I felt the need to keep myself afloat," Judson said.
The state is anticipating $3.5 billion dollars available to businesses through new federal relief and Connecticut's hardest hit businesses will receive $10,000 - $30,000 through a new state business recovery grant program.
"We have wages data, we have gross receipts data for both 2019 and 2020, so we’re looking at a combination of things to understand which business were hard hit," David Leyman, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development said.
Governor Lamont says checks for the business recovery grant program should be mailed out December 31st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.