MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - As restaurants and shops reopen across Connecticut, businesses are also welcoming back employees who have been working from home for months.
“As they come through, we have the hand sanitizer available," Katia Noll, Senior Director of Global Food Safety and Quality, tells us.
It’s a new normal for businesses across the state.
“It’s been a very dramatic impact on the entire food industry," stated Noll.
It’s Katia’s job to make sure the food Subway serves is safe, and now, during this pandemic, also make sure the staff and customers stay healthy too.
“We know how to prevent it from being spread. I think it’s a matter of just begin responsible and we are also relying on our community to be responsible," says Noll.
In their restaurants and inside their global headquarters in Milford, where signs outline a healthy workspace and hand sanitizer greets employees.
Social distancing stickers remind people to stay six feet apart and foot pedals now open doors to limit what people touch.
“Businesses have been supportive and it's been a very collaborative process," David Lehman, the Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community development, said.
David says businesses have taken big steps to stop the spread.
“We are very focused on public health. We need to make sure we keep our guard up and don’t get complacent here. We can reopen the economy and we can do it safely and that’s what were going to do," continued Lehman.
At Subway, employees still have the option to work from home, but if they do come into the office, they have to wear a mask and answer some health screening questions.
“This is about caring for each other, so people should take to heart that we are going to do this the right way," added Noll.
Lehman says the 211 call center has received more than 1,100 complaints about people or places not complying with state guidelines, and says those claims are investigated by local law enforcement or health departments.
He says if businesses don’t comply, they can be shut down during this public health emergency.
