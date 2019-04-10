HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Anyone who has an infant at home might be waiting to introduce them to certain foods for the fear they could be allergic.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is now finding you might not have to wait as long as you thought.
The most common food allergies are to peanuts, eggs, and milk.
Experts used to say to hold off on these foods until the child is 2 or 3, but now that has dramatically changed.
“This week they actually revised those recommendations and have reversed their recommendations that you should actually be introducing certain foods early and more systematically into an infant’s diet to prevent allergies,” said Patricia Esposito, clinical nutrition manager at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
The old recommendations introduced peanuts to kids when they were 3 years old, and 2 years old for eggs.
They found delaying it wasn't beneficial.
However, new AAP guidelines suggests introducing these foods when children are between the ages of 4 and 6 months.
“Introducing small amounts on a regular basis of certain food and introducing new foods every three to five days is the recommendation and keeping careful records is extremely important,” Esposito said.
She suggests writing a food dairy, documenting the food given, how much, and if your child has a reaction to it.
“It's a tough one. It's a delicate subject too because it could be a potentially dangerous subject if you don't do your research and appropriate it properly,” Esposito said.
Doctors expect these guidelines to change even more as years pass. Many people molding a child's immune system is between 4 to 6 months of age.
