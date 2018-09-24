NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A diver in New Hartford died after not surfacing during a certification.
Troopers were dispatched to West Hill Pond around 9:10 a.m. to reports of a diver in distress.
The diver, identified as 51-year-old Carol Driscoll, was completing her deep water certification when she didn't surface when given the sign by the Scuba instructor.
CPR was performed on Driscoll and shewas transported to the hospital by a LifeStar helicopter, according to Police.
It is not known why Driscoll did not surface
