NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A City of New Haven alderman was arrested for a domestic violence incident, according to police.
Police said 66-year-old Frank Douglass Jr. was arrested early Thursday morning.
They charged him with breach of peace and held him at a New Haven Police Department detention facility in lieu of $1,000 bond.
Douglass is set to face a judge in New Haven Court on Thursday morning.
