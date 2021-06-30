NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven fire and police are investigating a fire that happened overnight at an apartment complex.
It happened off Quinnipiac Avenue.
The fire is out, and police are looking for more information.
No word on any injuries or a cause.
Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 946-6316
