NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A controversial plan to build a skate park in a New Haven neighborhood was approved at the Board of Alders meeting on Monday.
The plan to build a skate park at Scantlebury Park, just in the shadow of the Yale campus, adding skateboarders to the splash pads, basketball courts and playgrounds is in place.
“I feel like there are a lot of people in this area who I’ve seen with skateboards, have to travel all the way to Whalley. I think it’s a bit of a walk, bit of a trek, so just the location in and of itself is pretty good," said Maurice Randall, of New Haven.
“I know there are a lot of Yale students who use skateboards as well, so it would be a nice addition for them.”
Right now, there is only one skate park in New Haven, so skaters said something like this is long overdue.
“I’ve been skating for about two years and I got into it because it’s a cheap way to exercise,” said Nicholas Serrambana, of New Haven.
Supporters of the park told Channel 3 the plan provides positive alternatives to youth in the inner cities and will teach them necessary life skills.
While some think a park would be a great way to bring two communities together, there are concerns from those in the community about potential issues regarding noise, the hours, trash, and parking, which is already tight in the neighborhood.
Those leading the project said that they will work to make sure those concerns are met.
“This vote tonight meant that there are going to be a lot of kids that put down their electronics even if just for an hour and when they put down their electronics, they play, and they meet people, and they communicate.” said Alder Jeanette Morrison, at the meeting.
The project will receive a $25,000 grant from Yale’s Schwartzman Center and a $50,000 grant from the “Could Be Fund.”
The next steps for the project include creating a design plan and asking for more community input. The hope is that construction will be completed by the end of the year or by the spring of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.