NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – After removing the Christopher Columbus statue over the summer, the City of New Haven is now looking for feedback into what should replace it.
The Wooster Square Monument Committee is holding a public hearing on Thursday night and hoping for input and ideas as to what will end up going atop the empty base.
The mayor formed the committee over the summer to start the process immediately after the removal.
In June, hundreds turned out as the city took down the Christopher Columbus statue, which stood over Wooster Square for more than 100 years.
For many Italian Americans, Columbus symbolizes a sense of pride and history. On the other side, people argued the statue served as a painful reminder to the Indigenous people and Columbus’ treatment of slaves and minorities.
According to the city and the committee, whatever ends up in Wooster Square should reflect and represent the dreams, aspirations, hardships, and family values of New Haven’s Italian American ancestry, but it also needs to be something that would be appreciated by everyone.
“They’re looking to put someone up here, that’s a miracle person, that’s done nothing wrong in their entire life. Like I said from day one, they don’t have to look far. Saint Michael’s right there, they can take that statue of Christ off the alter, he’s the only perfect one,” said Peter Criscuolo, Italian Heritage Group of New Haven.
While plenty want to see the statue back up, the city is moving forward and submissions need to be in by midnight on Monday.
While the committee looks for a replacement, the monument won’t be the only change in New Haven on Columbus Day.
Earlier this summer, the Board of Alders voted to rename the holiday observed on the second Monday of October from Columbus day to Italian Heritage Day.
The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m.
Anyone who would like to submit a submission for the new statue can send an email to woostersqauremc@gmail.com
