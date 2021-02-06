NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in the Elm City are investigating after the home of the New Haven Assistant Superintendent was struck by gunfire.
It happened sometime Friday evening.
Upon hearing of the shooting, Mayor Justin Elicker went over to visit Assistant Superintendent Dr. Paul Whyte and his family.
Thankfully, no physical injuries were reported.
Mayor Elicker released a statement Saturday saying:
"I went to see Dr. Whyte and his family last night upon hearing about the shooting incident. I was relieved in this moment, traumatic as it was, to hear that Dr. Whyte and his family were physically unharmed by the gunfire. This moment is also a reminder that, with crime on the rise nationally and in our City, bullets have no name. We are very lucky in this instance that no one was hurt. This stresses the important work we are doing as a City to stop gun violence in both the short-term and long-term.
To those who continue to wreak havoc in our communities, divide us further with gun violence, and have no respect for the safety of our neighbors: we are putting you on notice. Your violent actions will have real consequences. The New Haven Police Department is working diligently to get to the bottom of this instance, as well as the many other violent acts that have continued to plague our community. If you have any information pertaining to any ongoing investigations call the NHPD at (203) 946-6304.
I understand that many who are affiliated with group-involved violence and street groups often don’t know how to shake their allegiance to this group identity. We are ready to support you if you want to leave that life behind."
New Haven Police have not said whether or not this was a random act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.