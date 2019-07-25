NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Basketball bragging rights will soon be on the line as teams from around the state will take to the courts in New Haven.
Next weekend’s tournament, dubbed the “Connecticut Big 3 Ball Out,” is part of an effort to keep kids safe during the summer months.
For the sixth straight year, the city will shut down Church Street and set up a dozen basketball courts.
Teams who are interested in playing can sign up, and not only will there be teams from Connecticut’s biggest cities and surrounding town, but also from across the northeast.
For high schoolers Aiden Rountree and Quinton Fredlow, the CT Big Ballout is a blast.
“I just love the atmosphere. Family is here to support you and the competition is phenomenal,” Fredlow said.
The tournament is organized by New Haven’s Department of Youth Services. The 3 on 3 basketball tournament gets underway next weekend in front of New Haven City Hall, which is part of a strategy to keep young kids engaged and productive during the summer.
“It brings the cities in Connecticut together. I know we’re going to get Hartford, we get them every year. Bridgeport, I’m sure Waterbury will be here, Shelton’s going to be here,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.
In fact, Shelton’s police chief was already showing off his skills.
The basketball tournament will be broken up into three divisions, with six age groups from 7-years-old to those 26 and up.
It costs $50 to register, but players 18 and under are free.
“One of the hardest teams I ever played was from New York. They’ve got some good players. Hartford and Bridgeport, they put up a good fight,” Fredlow said.
The competition among Connecticut’s cities is already leading to a little good-natured trash-talking.
“I’ll tell you one thing, New Haven is known for its pizza, but Bridgeport, we’re known for our basketball, so we’re looking forward to putting a great team together. It’s going to be a good time,” said Rep. Christopher Rosario of Bridgeport.
Those who’ve played in the tournament before wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s just fun because you’re surrounded by a bunch of people supporting you and want to see you compete. There is never a negative. Everybody is having a great time,” Rountree said.
The Connecticut Big 3 Ball Out takes place August 3 and 4. There will also be a festival with food and music on the green.
If you would like to play, you can pre-register online or go to the Youth Services Department at city hall until August 1.
There will also be sign ups on site next Saturday.
