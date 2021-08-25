NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With the temperature rising, many across Connecticut decided to take advantage of the warm weather and head to the beach.
However, in New Haven, the water is off limits.
Wednesday was the perfect day to head to the beach, or at least plenty thought just that, only to show up at Lighthouse Point Park and find out that there would be no swimming due to concerns over bacteria.
“Yeah, it’s a bummer, on vacation, come to the beach,” said Jordan Valen.
“We came here, excited to swim and now we can’t,” said Dan Valen.
It’s safe to say, no one was probably more disappointed than Dominque Blowers, who drove down from the Albany, New York area for a beach day with the family.
“I was kind of like we’re going to the ocean, we live all the way up in New York, it was a two-and-a-half-hour drive down here, but we’re going to go to the splash pad instead,” Blowers said.
Plenty did just that, trying to keep cool and make the best of it.
The Elm City closed the entire park Saturday and Sunday for Henri.
Since Monday, there’s been no swimming due to elevated bacteria levels, which were first collected on Friday and Monday and then again Wednesday.
According to the city’s health director, “elevated bacteria levels are common after rain events. The city tests water at our beach three times per week to ensure contaminant levels don’t exceed safety guidelines. As soon as we’re able to confirm the water is safe, we will reopen the beach.”
The good thing about Lighthouse Point Park is that there is a splash pad.
“I’ll probably hang out, just read a book on the beach, play in the water over at the water fountains over there. At least there is a splash pad,” Dan Valen said.
Until the results come back from the state lab, it will have to do.
“It’s kind of upsetting, but you know, it’s alright. If there is something wrong with the water, of course we don’t want to swim in it and risk anything, so I get it, I do,” Blowers said.
Usually takes the city about a day to get its results back from the state lab, so the hope is there will be some good news for Thursday.
And of course, the health director said as soon as they’re told it’s safe to do so, they’ll let folks back in the water.
