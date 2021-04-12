NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - High schoolers in New Haven who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one starting Monday.
The city said that since high schoolers are back to in-person learning, and there's been a recent increase in coronavirus cases in the city linked to younger people, that it is important to get young people vaccinated.
“Lets just face it. A lot of these guys, they’re in their sophomore, junior, senior year of school and they don’t do much in the way of social distancing and its tremendous because we’d like to get them back to some level of normalcy in school so they can do the things like prom, do some things you would enjoy if were a junior senior in high school," said Stacy Hutcherson, director of nursing, New Haven Health Department.
Hutcherson says offering high schoolers an opportunity to get vaccinated could possibly pave the way for traditional springtime school events that were missed out on last year, like prom and graduation.
“It wasn’t painful, so I was happy about that," said Miggy Marcano, a junior. "I was really nervous, but I got it done. I survived.”
Vaccination clinics are set from April 12 through April 16, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Career High School on Legion Avenue.
Vaccinations will be offered by appointment only.
Children under 18 years of age must have parental/guardian consent to be vaccinated.
Consent forms will be available at the clinic. To schedule an appointment, parents can call 877-918-2224 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
In Connecticut, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.
The New Haven Health Department said it partnered with the city's Board of Education for the event.
Other cities in the state are also working on similar events.
Norwalk vaccinated hundreds of high schoolers over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.