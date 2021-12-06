NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Board of Alders have reached a decision regarding Mayor Justin Elicker's nomination for chief of New Haven Police.
Back on November 10, Mayor Elicker appointed Renee Dominguez as the city's new police chief.
Dominguez had previously served under the title as interim chief of police for five months prior to being appointed.
In order to make her promotion official, the board of Alders have to officially give their vote of approval.
That did not materialize when Dominguez's nomination was to put to a vote when the board of Alders met on December 6.
In response, Mayor Elicker said:
“Police Chief Renee Dominguez has our department heading in the right direction. Under her leadership we’re in the process of rebuilding the ranks of our department and she has prioritized that the department looks like the community it protects. For many months she has been implementing our comprehensive plan to combat gun violence. And, following the murder of George Floyd, Chief Dominguez has been at the forefront of our effort to re-imagine public safety.
Tonight’s vote by the Board is not just disappointing, it’s disheartening to the women and men of the department that strap on a vest each night and head out to patrol our streets. Chief Dominguez has clearly proven herself as a capable leader of this department. She ably answered each question posed by the Alders and has worked to address specific concerns they raised. I will be re-submitting Chief Dominguez and urge the Alders to approve her appointment at that time.
Failure to confirm her at that time will be a major blow to public safety in our community. And further, it will send a signal to professionals we hope to recruit that they should not pursue opportunities within the city of New Haven because well qualified candidates may be rejected. Having seen her in action daily, I strongly believe Chief Dominguez is the right fit for the job. Let’s confirm her appointment and get on with the important work of keeping our community safe.”
Despite Mayor Elicker's nomination being nixed by the board of Alders, Dominguez remains acting chief of police at least through the end of the year.
The city charter allows Mayor Elicker to resubmit Dominguez's name once more, but it would still need to be approved by the board of Alders.
An official tally of votes from Monday's meeting weren't immediately available.
