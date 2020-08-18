NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Starting the school year all online is the plan for one of the state’s biggest school districts.
New Haven wants to begin with ten weeks of distance learning, but before that can happen, it first needs to get a waiver from the state.
On Tuesday, the district made its case.
Earlier this month, New Haven’s Board of Education voted in favor of entirely distance learning for the first marking period.
The school district laid out its reasons why to the state on Tuesday while also getting some feedback.
Parents and students picked up brand new backpacks on Tuesday morning. Whether or not they’ll use them in a few weeks remains to be seen.
“I want them back in the classroom. It didn’t go good for my 6-year-old. She was online, didn’t feel like it was class, she fell down a lot,” said Sherry Lopez.
The Elm City wants to start the school year with 10 weeks of distance learning, eventually transitioning to a hybrid model in November.
“We’re asking for ten weeks, can always make it up on the back end, cannot bring back lives,” said Larry Conway, New Haven Board of Education.
In starting the new school year with concerns over COVID-19, the state wanted districts to either go all in and head back into the classroom or go with a hybrid model, blending in person and online learning.
Board members told the state they were concerned about having enough masks and classroom set ups, making sure people are spread out.
“In absence of rigorous testing, we won’t know who has what. It’s like a lethal game of tag, won’t know who’s it,” said Dr. Ed Joyner, New Haven Board of Education.
In order to go all virtual, New Haven needs to get a waiver from the state’s Exemption Review Board.
Members of the board expressed concerns about involvement, saying New Haven only had 30 percent of students fully participate in distance learning this spring.
“If 14,000 didn’t fully participate, and additional 2,000 never connected, what will change from this spring,” said Desi Nesmith, Deputy Commissioner of CT Department of Education.
New Haven’s mayor who also serves on the Board of Education is in favor of the hybrid plan and says there are risks to any scenario, including keeping kids home.
“Public schools provide food to kids. We want to make sure kids have the education opportunities that frankly online learning in any way is never going to give the best option,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
The state’s Department of Education says they’ll continue to work with New Haven making resources available to them and support them, but New Haven needs to decide what’s in the best interested of its community.
The Board of Ed needs to act fast because the first day of school is set for September 3.
