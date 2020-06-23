NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven school, named after Christopher Columbus, will soon have a new name.
While some celebrate Columbus for discovering the new world, critics point to his use of violence and slavery.
New Haven’s Board of Education made the decision on Monday night, not just taking Columbus’ name off the building, but also off the school calendar.
Graduates of New Haven’s Columbus Family Academy have mixed emotions knowing their school will soon be called something else.
“It’s going to be weird, because it’s Christopher Columbus, the school I graduated with that name, now it’s going to be a different name,” said Maria Perez.
They understand the reason why.
“I think you should let it go, but we found out he was a bad guy, but if the community says change the name, why not,” said Alexis Perez.
Over the weekend, the school’s sign out front was hit with red paint.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, whose daughter attends the school, told Channel 3, “I’m glad the New Haven Board of Education has taken proactive steps to change the name of Columbus Academy. Christopher Columbus, for many Italian Americans, is a celebration of Italian heritage. But Christopher Columbus also represents a time of colonialism and atrocities committed. I am a parent at this school, and I am proud we can take the right steps to address history in a respectful way.”
It's not just the school’s name. The Board of Education also voted to take Columbus off its school calendar.
Instead, the district will now refer to the October holiday as Indigenous People’s Day. The moves come one week after the city, at the urging of Wooster Square neighbors and some members of the New Haven’s Italian American Community, decided to remove the statue of Columbus from Wooster Square.
Not everyone is sure about the recent moves.
“I don’t know how to feel about that. They’re going to change history,” said Dean Horn.
The Board of Education’s Facilities Naming Committee will work with the community to come up with a new name for the school.
Members of New Haven’s Migrant Community will be holding a press conference at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, celebrating the name change.
