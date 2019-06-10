NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – One CT school district is considering a major shakeup to save millions of dollars.
The New Haven superintendent wants to reassign dozens of teachers to fill other openings.
On Monday night, critics attacked the plan and scored a major victory, at least for now.
If this plan goes forward, 53 teachers will be impacted in a major way.
During the meeting at Celentano School, it was the students who led the charge against the proposal.
“The students and staff of New Haven sticks together, and it shows in numbers,” said Nico Rivera, a New Haven student.
The number of people at the New Haven Board of Education meeting were impressive, but the words of students may have made the biggest impact.
Students slammed Superintendent Carol Birks’ plan to eliminate 53 district teacher positions.
The educators would have the chance to be reassigned to other jobs, but students say the proposal moves excelled teachers from positions where they’ve thrived.
Metropolitan Business Academy accounting teacher, Laurie Gracy is one of the teachers who would have to move if the plan goes forward, which many of her students say would be a disaster for the school.
“She is a pretty big impact in our school and without her, it’s not really a business school,” said Karen Escalera, a New Haven student.
Gracy says she was honored by the kind words but feels this decision should not be made emotionally. She argues it’s common sense to keep good teachers where they are.
“This is not a decision that will benefit the needs of the district,” Gracy said.
Birks says the plan would not harm the quality of education in New Haven and the transfers, which would save the district nearly $4 million a year, are necessary because of New Haven’s dire budget situation.
“The positions were reduced so that we can responsibly use our human capital resources throughout the district, as well as our fiscal resources,” Birks said.
The Board of Education voted unanimously to push back making a decision on this issue, so they can look at other ways to save the money.
The board will have to move quickly, so this decision could come at the next meeting in just two weeks.
