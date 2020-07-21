NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The City of New Haven has outlined its plans for the upcoming school year.
The Board of Education will tackle the plan, which addresses COVID-19, during a meeting on Tuesday night.
The district is projecting nearly $14 million in coronavirus-related expenses.
That could go up if portable classrooms are needed for further social distancing.
All students will be required to wear masks.
Teachers will also use face shields.
The plan walks families through changes they can expect in a typical school day, from skipped seats on the bus to lunches in classrooms instead of the cafeteria.
Read the whole plan here.
The Board of Education meeting will be virtual and starts at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.