NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The New Haven Board of Education is planning to take steps towards removing the district’s superintendent.
A meeting is being held Monday night where board members are expected to discuss how they can fire Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks.
A source, who is a member of the Board of Education, told Channel that the board has decided they want to terminate Birks.
The move came just days after the board rejected a proposal made by Birks to forcibly reassign 53 teachers.
Birks argued the move would have saved the cash-strapped district millions of dollars, but the board decided against it.
The next step of the process to remove Birks will involve lawyers. Attorneys for the Board of Education are trying to hash out an exit strategy with Birks’ representatives.
After a regular board meeting on Monday, there will be a closed door meeting where members will discuss Birks’ job performance.
Birks could possibly be terminated following that meeting, but the process could drag on because of time and money.
The superintendent is less than halfway through a three-year, $700,000 contract, and district leaders don’t want to pay Birks the full balance on what is left on her deal.
Monday’s meeting will be the first time the public will hear from Birks since the news about her termination.
Channel 3 has reached out to Birks for a comment, but she had not returned our calls.
