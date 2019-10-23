NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A long-time after-school program in New Haven is closing its doors, sending plenty of parents scrambling for other options.
The Boys & Girls Club of New Haven, which dates back 150 years, has announced it will discontinue its after-school programs after Friday.
While it was a difficult decision, the program is reportedly shutting down due to what’s being described as “financial uncertainty and limited resources.”
Those in the neighborhood said they were caught off-guard, and now they are trying to figure out what to do with their kids for the rest of the school year.
“There are a lot of things going on here to keep the children out of the streets. That’s what we’re trying to do, keep them out of the street and make sure they have something safe to go,” said Lonnie Adams of New Haven.
The Boys & Girls Club is a place where generations of families have gone, whether it was for the after-school activities or basketball leagues.
Now, parents are looking for other options.
After Friday, the club will use the next 90 days to look into ways to provide enrichment opportunities and activities for children in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.