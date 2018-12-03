(WFSB) -- Crime has many different faces whether it's shootings, theft or even cyber crimes.
A new study by personal finance website WalletHub is taking all of that into account, with a new list of the safest cities in America.
When compared to more than 180 cities across the country, New Haven comes in at #79.
Right behind it is Bridgeport at #80.
So what is the safest city in America?
The study says Columbia, Maryland.
WalletHub looked at data ranging from assaults, to the unemployment rate, to the quality of the roads.
