NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With shootings on the rise, the city of New Haven is restarting its shooting task force.
The Elm City’s police chief said her officers were able to arrest a man wanted in connection to a Hamden shooting last month. This was after they found the suspect and a gun that they traced back to that shooting and shell casings that were found across the border.
Those who are a part of the expanded task force hope this is just a start.
“If you shoot in New Haven, you will be held accountable, we will bring you to justice, so stop shooting,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
He said it’s not just his department that’s determined to cut down on gun violence, but area partners are pitching in too.
With 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings so far this year, New Haven is re-energizing its shooting task force, with officers from Yale, Hamden, West Haven, East Haven, Meriden and Madison, along with inspectors from the state’s attorney’s office, along with the ATF, DEA, and FBI.
“The ability to use more resources to do a job better, to do the job smarter, and to be able to reduce the amount of time it takes to investigate and have a successful outcome and an arrest for some of these victims,” said New Haven’s interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez.
With a significant increase in violence across the nation, New Haven and the region is no different.
“We know that while a shooting may occur in New Haven, the individuals who committed it may be from Hamden or vice versa, so having our people together, working this way is really just a common sense approach in attempting to reduce gun violence,” said New Haven State’s Attorney Pat Griffin.
With dedicated officers, the shooting task force will look into cold cases, along with more thoroughly investigating incidents of gun fire and trying to connect shell casings.
So far this year in New Haven, they’ve had roughly 126 incidents of shots fired.
“Each one of those has potential to be connected with a victim and if someone is shooting in a particular area and we have shell casings but no victim, that doesn’t mean somebody isn’t going to come back and try to shoot that individual again,” Dominguez said.
“Someone that shoots potentially will shoot again, so as we work to solve these shootings, I think that I can speak for everyone here that we are deeply dedicated to keeping our communities safe,” Elicker said.
While police say they are doubling their efforts, the local mayors and chiefs stress that they can’t do it alone.
They said if the public has information on a shooting, they need you to come forward.
