NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As cities and towns across the state try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, more and more businesses continue to close up shop as a precaution.
Many told Channel 3 that they're trying to stay positive.
"It's just a ghost town, so it's very noticeable," said Marshall Harris of New Haven.
Harris and Alexis Rivera were limited to strictly takeout while out to lunch on Tuesday.
The business limitations didn't just affect restaurants.
Jordan's Furniture on Long Wharf announced that it's closing on Wednesday.
A number of major chains like Ikea and LL Bean, along with local stores, already have their lights off.
“Life has so many obstacles, so we’ve just got to be prepared, take on all the challenges that we can," said Diana Cheng, Menya Gumi.
For Menya Gumi, a new Ramen noodle joint on Orange Street, the virus couldn't have come at a worse time.
Cheng said the business just had its grand opening on Monday, the same day Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all restaurants to close and only offer takeout.
So for the time being, that's what it will do.
“We’re a little saddened by the news, but we still try to keep a positive vibe, because we know what we bring out to the table, customers like it, they’ll definitely come back for it," Cheng said.
When customers will actually be able to sit back down inside remains to be seen.
“I’ve definitely never seen it like this, so it's kind of shocking, does kind of freak you out a little bit, but I guess we have to go with whatever precautions they’re advising us to do at this time," Rivera said.
Health experts and city leaders continue to stress that people avoid large crowns.
To a Channel 3 crew on Tuesday, it appeared people were heeding that, at least in New Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.