NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Monday was busy day in downtown New Haven, and a big day for Yale’s newest graduates and the class of 2019.
On Monday, members of the class of 2019 cut across Elm Street, and headed into Yale’s old campus.
“I think it’s a huge achievement, for all of us together as we’ve spent the last few years learning, throughout the experience of business school,” said Megan Cain, a Yale graduate.
Yale’s 318th commencement weekend kicked off Friday, with four days of activities, including the popular class day on Sunday.
It culminated on Monday with commencement and diploma ceremonies.
On a typical workday, parking downtown can be a little tricky. Add in Yale’s graduation and thousands of visitors and well, and it makes it a little harder.
For others, graduation day took a lot of planning. With an estimated 17,000 family members and friends making their way into downtown and the Yale’s campus for all the festivities, shutting down a number of roads for a couple of hours and wiping out prime parking spaces.
But for Bahiyyah Clark, nothing was going stop her from seeing her niece get her diploma.
“I’ve cried three times so far, she worked so hard for this day and I am so proud. You couldn’t find a happier aunt on the planet today than me,” she said.
