NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A special program in New Haven is helping children "breathe easier" this summer.
It’s all through a special summer camp, that's dedicated for children with asthma.
It’s called Camp Easy Breezy. The program is meant to help children, suffering from asthma, learn to control their conditions while enjoying fun summer at camp.
New Haven has some of the higher asthma rates in the state.
Registered nurses will be on-site during the program.
Camp Easy Breezy is a six-week camp that begins on June 24th.
For more information, calls the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Trees at 203-946-8027.
