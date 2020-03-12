NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- One day after shutting down one school due to concerns over the coronavirus, New Haven said Thursday all of its 39 schools will be closed starting Friday through next week.
Mayor Justin Elicker said if you asked him one day ago about closing all the schools, he says he didn’t think it would get to this point, but this fluid situation and ever-changing information changed all that.
While New Haven doesn’t have a confirmed case of the coronavirus, Elicker said they decided to close all schools after a number of calls with the governor, other mayors, and local leaders.
"We believe that we have an opportunity to significantly slow the spread if we do this today and what's why we made this decision," Elicker said.
The idea is that by closing schools and reducing large groups of people getting together, they can mitigate the spread of the virus.
The mayor said what makes this difficult is that this will impact families that will now have to scramble to figure to get coverage for their kids, while they’re working.
However, he said social isolation is the best way to slow the spread of the virus.
Elicker said they’re also working with community partners to make sure children who get free or reduced breakfast and lunch during the school week are still fed.
"We're finalizing details, but we'll provide a window for people to come and hopefully the goal will be to pick up meals and take them to go," said Michael Pinto, New Haven Public Schools Chief Operating Officer.
It’s also not just schools impacted. The mayor also announced they’re closing all the senior centers, and there could be additional closures in the future.
See the full list of other school districts, colleges, and universities that have made schedule changes here.
