NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Christmas tree set up on New Haven's Green is damaged beyond repair, city officials said.
The tree toppled over during Sunday night's stormy weather.
Officials confirmed to Channel 3 that it can not be fixed.
There's no word on if the city is working on a replacement.
(1) comment
Do like everybody else does when the tree isn't perfect. Turn the bad spot to a corner.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.