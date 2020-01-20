NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Community members of a church said they'll be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an annual event.
This year, however, those who belong to the First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven said the event on Monday will have a different feel.
Church leaders invited the family of 19-year-old Mubarak Souleman, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting last week.
Souleman's family said they're still grieving. They buried him over the weekend.
Church leaders said they offered emotional support and called for answers about his death.
State police said it started last Wednesday as a pursuit in Norwalk.
According to reports, Souleman carjacked someone at knifepoint.
The pursuit ended in West Haven.
State police could be seen on dashcam video smashing the passenger side window of the vehicle and deploying a Taser.
Then, Trooper Brian North fired several shots into the car as Souleman appeared to reach for something in his waistband.
Moments later, troopers said they recovered a knife inside the vehicle.
The 19-year-old's mother had to fly from Africa to lay him to rest.
"She is probably speechless, like most of us," said Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, First Calvary Baptist Church. "How could something of this happen to an individual that was pinned into his car? These officers could have de-escalated the situation. There’s no reason why this young man should be dead."
The Division of Criminal Justice took over the investigation after friends and family of Souleman expressed concern about state police investigating a fellow trooper.
