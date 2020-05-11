NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A campaign recently launched by a Connecticut church is hoping to write 10,000 letters of encouragement to those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The “10,000 Letter’s Project” is the idea of Vox Church, a non-denominational church with six locations in Connecticut and 3,000 members from Stamford all the way up to Hartford, and even in Springfield, Massachusetts.
“I think most churches right now are really asking the question, ‘how do we continue to serve our community during this season of COVID isolation,’” said Mike Schnepp.
Mike Schnepp, the executive pastor at Vox Church says one idea involves writing 10,000 letters to those either on the front lines or who’ve been impacted by the virus and living in isolation.
“I think these days, with everything being digital, Zoom meetings, lots of emails. To receive a hand-written note that says, ‘hey, we appreciate what you’re doing, we love you, we’re really grateful for your service, how you’re serving our community, want you to know that God loves you and you’re family here at VOX is grateful for you,” Schnepp said.
Churchgoers are already putting pen to paper, writing notes to healthcare workers, police, fire, ETs, and grocery store workers, along with nursing home residents, and hospital patients.
“Many people have signed up for five, ten, some even 50 letters each, so our church is getting behind it and really looking to send these out,” Schnepp said.
While its called the “10,000 Letter Project”, it’s actually even bigger than that. That’s because Schnepp said they’ve already received more than 11,000 requests from 40 different businesses and organizations, along with pledges to write nearly 8,000 of those letters.
They’re still recruiting more people willing to write.
“We’ve got a template, you can print it out, it’s got a letter head on it, examples, where you can send it, trying to make it really easy. People are grabbing a hold of it, doing it right from home,” Schnepp said.
For more information on the project, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.