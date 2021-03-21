NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - COVID vaccines and lower infection numbers are giving people confidence in going out more.
For one New Haven church, today was their first day back to in-person services since they shut down exactly one year ago.
The doors are finally open at the First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven, but before you go in, you must wear a face mask and your temperature must be checked.
COVID-19 didn't stop church parishioners from worshipping, but it did force them to do it at home, because the building was shut down.
"Today is a special day. Our worshipers are able to come in and we can worship collectively in-person with social distancing," co-pastor Rev. Shevalle Kimber tells us.
Rev. Kimber feels excited, because it's the first day back since they closed exactly a year ago and despite many churches opening up, the reverend wasn't ready.
"We wanted to keep everyone safe, including ourselves, so it just wasn't time and we were having worship service via zoom and conference calls," stated Rev. Kimber.
Conference calls usher Yvonne Ford says she listened to rather than zoom.
She says the calls were a little easier for her.
"It's so uplifting. The spirit is really here this morning. God is making a way and He is opening up everything, and we are just here enjoying it. We're just really enjoying it," explained Ford.
Ford says today feels like the first day back since her actual first day more than thirty years ago, but this time, she's wearing a mask, all socially distant, and her communion is in a personal container.
"We divided the seats, two seats, and we have signs to show where they can sit and cannot," says Ford.
Ford, along with the pastors and several other members, are fully vaccinated, something they say will add extra security.
"I understand the hesitancy and the distrust when it comes to the medical field for black and Latino people, but what I would say is if you're sick or if you're having a heart attack and you go to the doctor, do you question what medication they're giving you? No, you just want them to help you feel better," added Rev. Kimber.
Rev. Kimber says, for now, today's service will serve as a practice round to see if anything needs to change when it comes to safety.
