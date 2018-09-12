The K2 overdoses on the New Haven green made national headlines.
On Wednesday night, city leaders and neighbors wanted to ensure it doesn’t happen again and they are calling out one of the largest recovery centers in the state.
City leaders say half of those who overdosed could be traced to the recovery center, apt foundation.
The CEO of the center disputes that, she says her clients made up 17 percent of those victims.
Regardless, what happened last month did not look good and both want to work together to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
For many, the images of dozens of synthetic drug overdoses on the New Haven green were shocking.
During the incident that spanned days, more than 100 people were treated.
The Elm City is looking to move forward and it started at the apt foundation.
It’s a privately-run recovery center with locations in New Haven, North Haven and Bridgeport.
President and CEO, Lynn Madden, says her clients get personalized treatment and some of it includes methadone.
“A person on the front end of treatment would come in each day, they would receive their medication and would have access to counseling and group services,” said Madden.
There were 7,900 patients treated by apt professionals last year, but some alders have a problem with what the clients do after they leave.
“There’s physical assaults, there’s incidents of death and stabbing, and ambulances coming right near the facility,” said Alderwoman Evelyn Rodriguez.
After witnessing those episodes, Rodriguez says she needs to see apt do more when it comes to their role in the community.
“Tell me what care center allows individuals to leave the facility not well,” said Rodriguez.
Madden says her clients are independent adults and if they choose, they can go to counseling and group programs throughout the day.
She says the mass incident on the green, largely, did not involve her clients.
“I can tell you definitively, there were six of them associated with the apt foundation,” Madden said.
Apt says it did reach out to those involved and ramped up their treatment plans.
“If a person who has diabetes eats improperly, and ends up needing acute care services, the diabetes management center is not held accountable for that. What they do is go back to the drawing board with the patient,” said Madden.
Alders were happy that apt did meet with them, but wants the communication to continue.
“I did not hear the true engagement of the community, things are still happening, we are still seeing the problems,” said Rodriguez.
Madden says the foundation has met with city leaders since 2014 and will continue to do so.
They have a 3$6 million budget and $5 million comes from state grants.
