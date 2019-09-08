NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven city and community leaders are meeting to discuss relief efforts for possible evacuees from the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and the city’s Emergency Operation’s Director Rick Fontana are pulling together the 2017 Hurricane Maria task force.
Starting tomorrow afternoon, Channel 3 learned the Elm City will begin the planning stages to welcome and help evacuees as well as gathering and shipping donated relief supplies to the Bahamas.
The United Nations is reporting more than 70,000 people are considered homeless. At least 43 people are dead, and that number is expected to climb.
In hard-hit Marsh Harbor, devastation and desperation grows. Its airport serves as a shelter for survivors, with many waiting in the terminal for days.
The grim outlook is prompting Mayor Harp to summon another task force to help the victims. The team to discuss the humanitarian efforts will meet on Monday, Sept. 9th at noon.
