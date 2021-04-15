NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven has a new ordinance amendment aimed at people who ride illegal vehicles on its streets.
Mayor Justin Elicker and members of the New Haven Police Department held a news conference Thursday morning to announce its enforcement.
In Dec. 2020, New Haven's Board of Alders amended "Ordinance No. 1902," which strengthened fines for those operating illegal vehicles on city streets.
Vehicles in violation include pocket bikes, minibikes, dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and other vehicles like those. Any person who operates any motorized recreational vehicle in violation of the ordinance or any owner of any motorized vehicles who knowingly permits its operation is subject to a $1,000 for the first violation, $1,500 for the second, and $2,000 for a third violation.
The ordinance amendment also strengthened violations for those underage vehicle passengers. Those 16 years and older who ride as passengers on illegal vehicles are subject to a $250 fine.
Finally, the ordinance amendment strengthened violations to gas station owners and workers who sell gas to those operating illegal vehicles. Any employers or owners of gas stations that sell gasoline to illegal vehicles will be given a warning. Any instance after that will result in a $100 fine per occurrence.
