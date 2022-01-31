(WFSB) – Cities and towns across Connecticut are still cleaning up after Winter Storm Bobby on Monday.
Winter Storm Bobby hit Connecticut early Saturday morning.
Public works crews in New Haven have been working nonstop since Friday night. Crews spent Monday cleaning up areas of New Haven that had significant snow.
Crews say they’ve been going 24 hours a day and are working on 12-hour shifts.
“We’re going to be busy for the next couple of days,” says Jeff Pescosolido the head of New Haven’s Department of Public Works.
Between public works, the New Haven Parks Department, and private contractors, there were a total of 50 trucks cleaning up more than 230 miles of roadway.
Pescosolido says several them are still out cleaning up from Winter Storm Bobby.
“We’ve been running 24 hours continued with our push back, we did some snow removal downtown last night. So, we’re still concentrating on those piles. Again, if residents need special assistance from the city, we’ll be there to help them,” says Pescosolido.
Crews spent Monday cleaning off city-owned sidewalks. While the city is responsible for city-owned sidewalks, they ask residents to take care of the ones in front of their homes.
Crews in New Haven also want to thank residents for following the city’s parking ban during the height of the storm.
“It really makes our jobs easier so we can open those streets up. Curb to curb, that is our goal, making it as wide and as safe as possible,” says Pescosolido.
Those with snow related issues in New Haven can call the city at (203) 946 – 8221.
