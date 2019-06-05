NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Amid changes being sought in the New Haven school district, a number of local pastors said they are standing behind the school superintendent.
New Haven’s Superintendent of Schools Carol Birks has come under fire over a plan to cut dozens of teaching positions next year, and reassign those impacted teachers.
Earlier this week, teachers, parents, students, and advocates, blasted the district’s plan to cut 53 teaching positions next year.
“She’s going to feel most of the weight, because her name will be in the headlines, it will be seen as her decision, her decision alone, and I believe she’s up to the task, but she needs the support of all of us to let her know she’s not in it by herself,” said Rev. Steven Cousin Jr., of Bethel AME Church.
On Wednesday, a number of Elm City pastors gathered outside the school district’s offices, lending their voices as a vote of confidence for Birks.
The clergy members were responding to Monday’s rally at the exact same location, where dozens of teachers, parents, students, and advocates called on the Board of Education to stop the elimination of 53 teaching positions next year, and also calling for the removal of the superintendent.
The plan would cut more than four dozen teaching positions, and re-assign those impacted teachers to fill the spots of those retiring or resigning.
“We’re saving $3.6 million, but if you can teach at one school, you ought to be able to teach at another school, let’s not be bound by where we are,” said Rev. Boise Kimber of First Calvary Baptist Church.
While both the pastors and the protestors say it’s all about keeping the students first, they don’t see eye to eye when it comes to getting the district out of a $30 million deficit.
“We have to give our superintendent a chance to make these decisions, because no matter who we bring in, they’re going to be faced with the same problems and no matter what decisions are made, nobody is going to be 100 percent on board with it,” Cousin added.
This issue is one that’s not likely to go away any time soon.
In fact, advocates who are against the cuts and disagree with Birks’ handling of the situation, plan on showing up at next week’s school board meeting.
