NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven vaccine clinic closed an hour earlier than expected after giving out 400 vaccines.
New Haven residents who are 45 years and older were encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday at Hill Regional Career High School.
The city said it had 400 extra vaccines, so it put out a call to all residents who are 45 years and older to stop by and get vaccinated, no appointment necessary and free of charge.
The clinic was expected to run until 4 p.m., but closed at 3 p.m. after using up all of the vaccines.
(2) comments
Which Vaccine and is it for residents only?
URGENT New Haven, CT!! 400 extra vaccines at Hill Regional Career High school. So new haveners that are 45+ can walk now until 4pm! (No appointments needed) #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/46Y7xqdeMY
