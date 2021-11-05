NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - On Nov. 6, you will see dancing skeletons and other beautiful pieces of art marching through New Haven streets. It’s all part of the 11th annual day of the dead parade.
Every year a theme is picked and this year they will honor the homicide victims in New Haven.
Puppets represent the more than 20 people in New Haven that have been killed due to gun violence.
The artists said they will be marching with the puppets to represent the victims and keep the legacy alive.
Artist Pedro Lopez said in Spanish, “its stronger. The message penetrates more in people's minds.”
Lopez said this art carries a message that hopefully penetrates in someone’s mind...at times better than a discussion.
John Lugo, a Unidad Latina en Acción organizer, said, “We just try to give an image to the invisible people in this community.“
Unidad Latina En Accion is an organization in New Haven that defends human rights.
For this year’s Day of the Dead Parade, they will defend the ones no longer with them.
“Every November people visit their loved ones in the cemetery, and it’s basically a celebration of the life of the people who are not here anymore,” said Lugo.
People like his friend who was killed in New Haven. He said police have not found suspects. Unlike other cases Lugo added, like the yale student killed. “They put so much attention to one particular person, but what about the other ones? What about the regular people that they are not represented by the big institution that is Yale University and that’s why we decided to create the 23 puppets in memory of those people who lost their life to the city of New Haven.”
The parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Mill Street. Members will carry the art and parade with it.
Lopez said in Spanish, “I hope people realize the Latino community is present and that our culture is very important.”
He invited people to show up to realize the Latino community is present and that their culture is a big part of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.