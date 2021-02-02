NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Cooper left about 15 inches of snow in New Haven.
Officials in the city told us about the aftermath on Tuesday.
Public works staff have been out cleaning up streets since the storm started on Monday.
Mayor Justin Elicker told Channel 3 that about 35 trucks remained out on the roads as of noon time on Tuesday.
About an hour beforehand, Elicker met with public works staff at their department to thank them for their service. Some of the staff watched from behind as he spoke.
“You are the people that are critical to making sure that our streets get cleaned,” Elicker said. “And the fact that you are working nonstop through the night is something that we are very appreciate of.”
In terms of cleanup, officials said they are still widening streets, or what they call push-back operations.
A lot of that work needed to be done in residential areas. Officials added that intersections were also getting their attention. Some snow piles might be too high which could cause the city to eventually do snow removals.
