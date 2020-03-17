NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As the city of New Haven continues to take steps to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the mayor is asking people to pay attention and stay safe.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said it’s a fluid situation, with details changing every day.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Elicker said the city has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, but stresses that number is likely much higher due to the lack of testing done so far.
Also on Tuesday, Yale New Haven Health opened up a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at one of their offices on Sargent Drive. It’s important to note that this is only for patients who have an order from their doctor.
“We’re very happy that Yale New Haven Hospital now has set up their drive-thru facility and is increasing their ability to test people. We anticipate because of that infrastructure we will quickly see a rise in the cases all around the region and we’ll need to respond quickly and accordingly,” Elicker said.
While city hall, the schools, libraries and senior centers, and daycares remain closed, the mayor says he was out visiting staff at Bella Vista, a large senior living complex in New Haven, and he says they’ve learned family and friends continue to visit loved ones living there. Elicker said they really shouldn’t be doing that, and stay away since this virus is likely to be much more serious for older folks and those with pre-existing conditions.
